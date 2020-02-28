ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 4,597 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.55.

Shares of EIX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.