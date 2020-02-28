ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,918,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

