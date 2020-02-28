ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 26,138 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

