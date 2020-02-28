ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 727 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,651,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $544.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

