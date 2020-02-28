ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,766 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 85,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 369,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

