ING Groep NV Has $355,000 Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

