ING Groep NV Has $367,000 Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

