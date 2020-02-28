ING Groep NV Increases Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in News were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,953,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NWSA stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.