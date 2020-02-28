ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

