ING Groep NV Purchases 740 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,594 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

