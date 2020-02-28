ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,894 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 691,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 242,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

