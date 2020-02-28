ING Groep NV Sells 14,405 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

