ING Groep NV Sells 4,540 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FMC by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

