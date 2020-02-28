Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $869,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $4,457,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $3,623,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

