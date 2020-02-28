Insider Buying: Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $20,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,576.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

