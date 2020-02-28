Insider Buying: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,439,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,275,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,106,698.33.

Peter Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$122,800.00.

YRI opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YRI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

