Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 3,470 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.