Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) CFO Sells 18,954 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $100.85 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

