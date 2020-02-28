International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 147.47 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.07. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Monday.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

