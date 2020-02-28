Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

JNJ opened at $139.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

