InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Shares of IVC stock opened at A$14.50 ($10.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$13.72. InvoCare has a 52 week low of A$12.22 ($8.67) and a 52 week high of A$16.77 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56.

InvoCare Company Profile

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

