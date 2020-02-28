Iridium Communications Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

