iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Cut by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $79.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

