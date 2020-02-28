IVE Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
IVE Group stock opened at A$1.75 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.19. IVE Group has a one year low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $258.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.
IVE Group Company Profile
IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.
