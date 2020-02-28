IVE Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

IVE Group stock opened at A$1.75 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.19. IVE Group has a one year low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $258.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Get IVE Group alerts:

IVE Group Company Profile

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.