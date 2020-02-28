J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

NYSE SJM traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 14,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 306.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

