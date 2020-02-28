James G. Rizzo Purchases 1,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $12,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.56 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCBP. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

