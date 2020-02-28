James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.02. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.