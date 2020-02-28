Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

