Japan Content Token Achieves Market Cap of $33,679.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $33,679.00 and $25.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Simex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02511320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00213169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00126288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Simex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.