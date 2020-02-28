Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

