Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.50-$13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

