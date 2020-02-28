Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Infinera Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

