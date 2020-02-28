Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

VNDA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

