Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $493,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Aegis increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

