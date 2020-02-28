John Fitzgerald Biagas Acquires 1,330 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,976.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,054.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 65 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027.65.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

