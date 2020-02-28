Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

