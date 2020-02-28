JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s 2nd Largest Position

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

