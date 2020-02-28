JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $122.00

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.67), with a volume of 522405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.24.

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.