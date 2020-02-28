Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.09 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 185,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,159. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

