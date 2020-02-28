Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Sells $2,628,840.00 in Stock

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KMPR stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.