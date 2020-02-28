Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,360,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

