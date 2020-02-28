KickCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.