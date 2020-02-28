Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 623,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

