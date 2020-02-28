Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CFO R Fear Heath Acquires 6,000 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00.

KRG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

