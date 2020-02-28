Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Koppers by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Koppers by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 20,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

