K&S Co. Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KSC)

K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $228.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. K&S has a 12-month low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$1.92 ($1.36).

About K&S

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions to timber, paper, dairy, steel, agriculture, and general transportation industries; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries; and fuel distribution services to retail and service stations, primary producers, fishing industry, and transport operators.

