Kura Oncology Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

KURA opened at $12.12 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 778.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

