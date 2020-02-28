Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,834. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 778.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

