KURARAY CO LTD/ADR to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KURRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

