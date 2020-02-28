Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to at MKM Partners

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,668. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.